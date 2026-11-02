Wisconsin city one of the top cities for veterans, data reveals

The Brief Madison, Wisconsin finished second, just behind Austin, Texas, as the best city for U.S. veterans, according to a new WalletHub study. The rankings evaluated 100 major U.S. cities across 19 measures, including employment opportunities, income, housing, quality of life and access to healthcare.



More than 32,000 veterans are experiencing homelessness, while a separate report found more than 26,000 veterans are facing higher monthly mortgage payments after the elimination of a VA loan assistance program.

Nearly 17.2 million veterans call the United States home, according to the Veterans Association, but finding affordable housing, employment and quality health care can be challenging for those transitioning from military to civilian life.

New data recently identified the U.S. cities offering veterans the strongest opportunities to build their lives after service, considering factors ranging from job prospects and income growth to housing affordability and access to health care.

Personal finance website WalletHub evaluated the 100 most populated U.S. cities across 19 measures in four categories: employment, economy, quality of life and health.

The analysis considered factors including the availability of jobs that match military skills, median income for veterans, veteran unemployment rates, homelessness and access to Veterans Affairs health facilities.

Madison, Wisconsin ranked second-best city for veterans

Local perspective:

Madison, Wisconsin, finished ranked second, with veterans seeing average annual median income growth of about 8%, the sixth-highest percentage in the country. The city also had one of the lowest veteran homelessness rates, with two homeless individuals for every 1,000 veterans.

MADISON, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 12: An aerial view as athletes compete on the swim course at 2026 IRONMAN 70.3 Wisconsin on September 12, 2026 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images for IRONMAN)

Big picture view:

Austin, Texas took the top spot as the best city for veterans due to its educational and employment opportunities for vets. The Texas capital ranked first for its colleges serving veterans and seventh for job growth. Veterans there also have a median annual income of more than $66,000, the ninth-highest among the cities evaluated.

Meanwhile, Scottsdale, Arizona, came in third. Veterans there have a median annual income of about $68,000, the sixth-highest among the cities studied. The city also ranked seventh for its low unemployment rate and third for having the fewest homeless veterans.

What they're saying:

"When veterans return home from serving our nation, it’s important for them to live in a place that provides good education and employment opportunities, along with access to quality care for their physical and mental health," Chip Lupo, a WalletHub analyst, said in a statement. "The best cities for veterans have all these characteristics, plus added bonuses like large veteran populations for community support, plus many restaurants and entertainment venues that offer veteran discounts."

Best cities for veterans to live

Austin, Texas Madison, Wisconsin Scottsdale, Arizona Plano, Texas Fort Worth, Texas

See the full report here .

Veterans’ hit with higher mortgage payments

The backstory:

According to WalletHub’s data, veterans do have a relatively low unemployment rate of 3.6%, compared with 4.2% for the overall population.

Still, homelessness remains a major concern, with over 32,000 veterans experiencing homelessness.

RELATED: Veterans hit with higher mortgage payments after VA cuts loan program: report

In addition, a recent report found that over 26,000 U.S. military veterans are now paying more for their mortgages each month – many with monthly increases of $1,000 or more – after the Trump administration eliminated a program designed to help veterans who are facing financial hardship.

The Veterans Affairs Servicing Purchase (VASP) program helped veterans who were behind on their VA-backed home loan payments by moving missed payments onto a new mortgage with a 2.5% interest rate – far lower than average interest rates that are currently hovering around 7%.