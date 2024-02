In entertainment news, Michael Keaton talks about the "Beetlejuice" sequel – and singer Lionel RIchie regrets not including Madonna in the 1985 track "We Are The World."

Coachella took 27 days to sell out, which is longer the usual. In the past, Billboard said tickets typically sold out on the same day the lineup was released.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Gino Salomone has the scoop.