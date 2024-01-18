Home Design beds recalled; could break or collapse during use

article

A large recall was issued for more than 500,000 beds sold at several retailers after reports that the items broke or collapsed, resulting in injuries to people.

Home Design was informed of 36 injuries and 128 incidents of beds breaking, sagging or collapsing during use, the Consumer Product Safety Commission noted in a release.

The Upholstered Low Profile Standard and Platform Beds were sold at Wayfair, Walmart.com, and Overstock.com between July 2018 and November 2023, with prices ranging from $100 to $300.

RELATED: Quaker oats recall expands amid salmonella fears

This recall affects more than 527,177 beds in the U.S. and 55,847 in Canada.

Home Design and the CPSC are urging consumers to stop using the recalled beds and to call the company to receive free replacement slats and rails.

RELATED: Children’s bunk beds recalled over fall, impact hazards

To receive a free repair, consumers must send an image of the bed, the law label, and proof of purchase to recall@homedesign-us.com . Home Design said the company is also calling people who bought the bed.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



