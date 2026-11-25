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The Brief Police say a fake FTC officer tricked a Beaver Dam resident into converting over $2.4 million into gold, which a courier picked up using a secret code word. Police traced the courier to Bhautik Chovatiyah of Boston, who was arrested on a warrant and awaits extradition to Wisconsin. Police urge families to discuss scam tactics over the holidays and verify suspicious calls with trusted contacts or law enforcement.



A Beaver Dam resident was defrauded out of millions of dollars, and a Boston man was arrested in connection to the scam.

May 2026 incident

What To Know:

According to the Beaver Dam Police Department, back in May 2026, a Beaver Dam citizen got a call from a person claiming to be a "Federal Trade Commission officer." The caller said the citizen’s name was being used on fraudulent loans and that their safety was at risk. The citizen was directed to cash out their investment accounts, buy gold for "safekeeping" by the federal government, sign a non-disclosure form, and tell no one about the "case".

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The citizen liquidated more than $2.4 million in investments and bought gold from a legitimate dealer, which was delivered to their home. The next day, a courier who provided a secret code word took the gold and left the area.

Suspect identified

What To Know:

Several days later, the citizen’s bank recognized the activity as fraud and contacted Beaver Dam police. Over the following months, detectives investigated and identified an online account that searched for the victim’s address on the day of the pickup.

Beaver Dam police say that led to Bhautik Chovatiyah of Boston, Massachusetts, being identified as the courier.

A nationwide bench warrant was issued for Chovatiyah, and with help from the Boston Police Department, he was taken into custody. He is awaiting extradition to Wisconsin.

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Scam warning

Big picture view:

As families gather for the holidays, authorities urge everyone to talk about fraud. Scammers use emotion to pressure people into acting.

Police ask that you make sure you and your loved ones truly know who is on the phone or online, and if something seems suspicious, talk to someone you trust, such as family, your bank, or the poice department.