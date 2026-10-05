Bayside man missing, not seen since Labor Day

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The Brief Bayside police requested help to find Arthur Jones. The 57-year-old left home on Labor Day and has not been seen since. Anyone with information is asked to email or call the Bayside Police Department at 414-351-9900.



The Bayside Police Department requested help from the public to find Arthur Jones, a 57-year-old man who left home on Labor Day.

What we know:

Jones left home near Regent and Brown Deer roads on Sept. 7. He got into a red-orange Hyundai Tucson SUV with an unknown person and has not been seen since.

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Jones was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, dark pants and black-and-white Nike shoes. He was carrying a green duffle bag.

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What we don't know:

Jones left all his personal property behind and did not tell anyone where he was going or for how long. Police said it is "inconsistent with his established patterns of behavior," and they want to check on his wellbeing.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Jones' whereabouts is asked to email or call the Bayside Police Department at 414-351-9900.