Bayside garage fire spreads to home, 3 vehicles caught on fire

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The Brief Fire damaged a home and garage in Bayside early Wednesday morning, July 22. The fire was observed by a Bayside Police Department officer patrolling the area. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.



A Bayside home and garage were damaged by a fire early Wednesday morning, July 22. The fire was observed by a Bayside Police Department officer patrolling the area.

What we know:

According to the North Shore Fire Department, crews were called out to a residence on West Manor Circle near Port Washington Road around 1:18 a.m.

Firefighters arrived to find a fully involved garage fire spreading to the main residence. Three vehicles were also engulfed in flames—two inside the garage and one parked in the driveway.

The Bayside Police Officer who discovered the fire alerted the occupants by knocking on the front door.

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The officer alerted and woke three sleeping residents, helping them escape safely before the fire spread further into the residence.

One firefighter sustained a knee injury while operating at the scene. The injury did not require immediate medical treatment. No injuries to the residents were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.