$167,000 winning Badger 5 lottery ticket sold in Richland Center

article

The Brief A Richland Center Kwik Trip sold a $167,000 winning Badger 5 ticket for Wednesday's July 1 drawing. The winning numbers were 2-8-17-28-31. Badger 5 is drawn daily after 9 p.m.



A Kwik Trip in Richland Center sold a $167,000 Badger 5 ticket for the Wednesday, July 1, drawing. The sale sets a new record as the highest-value lottery ticket ever sold at this location.

Winning ticket sold

What we know:

The winning numbers were 2-8-17-28-31. It is the ninth time this year that a winning Badger 5 jackpot was more than $100,000.

"We just reopened last Thursday. After one week of sales, we already have a big winner," said Lisa, the Kwik Trip store leader.

Through the Retailer Performance Program, Wisconsin Lottery retailers earn a 2% bonus—up to $100,000—on any winning ticket sold over $599.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Winners have 180 days from the drawing date to collect their prize. Information on how to claim a prize is available at wilottery.com.

Players can also see if their ticket is a winner by using the Lottery's mobile app, available on the App Store or Google Play.