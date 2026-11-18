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The Brief The $147,000 Badger 5 jackpot was split between two winning tickets for the Tuesday, Nov. 17 drawing. One winning ticket was sold in Milwaukee, and the other was sold in Land o' Lakes. The winning numbers were 8-9-11-21-25.



For the sixth time in November, a Badger 5 jackpot was won.

The $147,000 jackpot was split between winning tickets sold in Milwaukee and Land o' Lakes.

Winning tickets

What To Know:

In Land o' Lakes, the winning ticket was sold at Gateway Express, LLC on County Highway B. In Milwaukee, the winning ticket was sold at the Clark gas station at Howell and Smith.

For the Tuesday, Nov. 17 drawing, the winning numbers were 8-9-11-21-25.

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For both stores, the jackpot win is the largest winning ticket ever sold.

Badger 5 is drawn daily after 9 p.m. The odds of winning the Badger 5 jackpot are 1:169,911. Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. to be included in that day's drawing.

About the lottery

Big picture view:

Wisconsin Lottery retailers who sell winning tickets over $599 receive a 2% Retailer Performance Program Winning Ticket Incentive, up to $100,000. Both Gateway Express, LLC and Clark will receive a $2,940 incentive.

Players have 180 days from the draw date to claim their winnings. Information on how to claim a prize is available on the Wisconsin Lottery website. Players can also see if their ticket is a winner by using the Lottery's mobile app, available on the App Store or Google Play.