Aurora Advocate Hospital Summit hazmat incident, crews respond

The Brief Western Lakes Fire District responded to a hazmat incident at Aurora Advocate Hospital Summit on Wednesday. Officials say the chemical reaction has been contained with no injuries reported. Authorities say there is no threat to the hospital or surrounding community.



Crews responded to a hazardous materials incident at Aurora Advocate Hospital Summit on Wednesday, March 11, according to the Western Lakes Fire District.

What we know:

Officials say the chemical reaction involved in the incident has been contained and there is no active threat to people inside the hospital or the surrounding community.

Authorities say the reaction did not cause harm to any occupants and there has been no exposure inside the hospital.

Dig deeper:

Resources from the Western Lakes Fire District and the City of Waukesha Fire Department Hazardous Materials Team responded to the scene.

The situation remains an active incident, and officials say more details will be released later Wednesday.