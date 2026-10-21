Attempted bank robberies in Grafton, Cedarburg; suspect arrested

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The Brief A man is in custody after police say he tried to rob two banks, one in Grafton and one in Cedarburg on Tuesday, Oct. 20. Following the robbery attempts, he was arrested in Grafton after causing a hit-and-run crash and briefly running away. Police searched his vehicle and recovered a handgun, mask, and matching clothing.



Police have arrested the suspect wanted for multiple attempted bank robberies in Cedarburg and Grafton and a hit-and-run crash on Tuesday, Oct. 20.

Attempted bank robbery — Grafton

Timeline:

According to the Cedarburg Police Department and Grafton Police Department, at 9:45 a.m. Grafton police officers responded to a report of a suspicious person at Port Washington State Bank at Cheyenne and Washington.

Bank employees said that a person wearing a ski mask tried to enter the bank through a locked door before trying to open the front door.

When the business alarm was activated, the person ran away toward Grafton High School.

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Officers searched the area but were unable to find the individual. As a precaution, officers placed Grafton High School and St. Joseph's Parish School on a soft lockdown during the search.

The person was described as a male, Black, wearing a ski mask and hoodie with one hand in his pocket. Bank surveillance video showed the hoodie had a red stripe across the lower back.

Attempted bank robbery — Cedarburg

Timeline:

At about 12:15 p.m., Cedarburg Police officers responded to a report of a man matching the Grafton description at the Port Washington State Bank in downtown Cedarburg near Washington and Western.

The man made a statement, "Nobody move, where's the money?" and implied he had a weapon by reaching across his body as if grabbing a gun. A hold-up alarm was activated. The man left the bank and ran toward a nearby vehicle.

A possible suspect vehicle was identified in the Cedarburg incident as an older, dark-colored Chevy sedan bearing Wisconsin registration AZE-6393.

Hit-and-run in Grafton

Timeline:

At about 2:25 p.m., Grafton Police responded to a report of a hit-and-run accident at 17th and Falls in Grafton. The vehicle that fled the scene was described as a black Chevy sedan that had lost its right rear wheel in the crash.

Just after 2:30 p.m., a caller reported the suspect vehicle was in Ollie's parking lot on Falls Road in Grafton. The caller reported a male, Black, wearing all black, got out of the vehicle and was walking through the parking lot.

Grafton Police officers contacted the male, who attempted to run away but he was caught immediately. It was later determined the vehicle was the same vehicle involved in the Cedarburg robbery attempt.

Using Grafton's Flock camera system and Cedarburg's Axon Outpost camera system, investigators confirmed the suspect vehicle was in the area of both incidents at the time the alleged crimes occurred.

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Search warrant and investigation

What To Know:

A search warrant was obtained for the vehicle. Officers found a duffle bag with a black hoodie inside which matched the description from both the Grafton and Cedarburg incidents, along with black gloves, a mask, and a handgun.

Officers arrested the suspect and took him to the Ozaukee County Jail, where he awaits arraignment and formal charges.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation involving the Grafton Police Department and the Cedarburg Police Department. Charges are expected to be referred to the Ozaukee County District Attorney's Office for review.

What they're saying:

"This is exactly what good police work and strong partnerships look like," said Grafton Police Chief Jeff Caponera. "Our officers and Cedarburg’s officers worked as one team, shared information quickly, and stayed focused from the first call until the suspect was taken into custody. I’m extremely proud of the professionalism, persistence, and teamwork shown by everyone involved."

"I would like to thank our local and federal partners for their invaluable assistance throughout this investigation," said Cedarburg Police Chief Michael McNerney. "We are also grateful to the public for providing tips and information that were instrumental in bringing this investigation to a successful resolution."

What you can do:

Anyone with additional information related to these incidents is asked to contact the Grafton Police Department at 262-375-5320 x815 or the Cedarburg Police Department at 262-375-7620.