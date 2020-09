Police are investigating a shooting that happened near N. 24 Street and W. Brown Street around 2:20 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20.

A 35-year-old Milwaukee man was involved in an argument when he was subsequently shot and seriously wounded. Police are looking for unknown suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.