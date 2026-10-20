WATCH: Driver towing vehicle crashes in Taco Bell drive-thru, drives off

The Brief Going through the drive-thru while towing a car was shown to not be the greatest idea when a driver in Wisconsin attempted it at a Taco Bell. The towed car is seen on video driving up onto the curb, knocking down a bollard, and pushing up dirt. Police in the area are asking for help from anyone with information on the hit-and-run.



After a hit-and-run incident at a Taco Bell in Wisconsin, police are asking the public for assistance if they have any information about the incident.

Drive-thru misjudgment

Local perspective:

A pickup truck is seen on security camera footage from a Taco Bell in Appleton, provided by Storyful, towing another car through a drive-thru. The video is dated 5:15 p.m. on Sept. 17.

A man seems to be standing on the plank with the towed car completing the order before getting back into the towed vehicle. It's then the video shows the pickup truck driver tugs the towed car over the curb, knocking down a bollard and kicking up dirt.

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone who "can assist with information for this investigation" to get in touch about this hit-and-run incident.

In the meantime, it is probably safe to assume that going through any drive-thru while towing a vehicle is not the best idea. Parking safely away from other vehicles and then ordering inside or online for mobile pickup might have been a better option for this situation.