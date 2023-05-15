Antoine Suggs sentenced for quadruple murder, bodies were found in Wisconsin cornfield

A man who killed four people whose bodies were later discovered left in a cornfield in western Wisconsin, has been sentenced to more than 103 years in prison.

Antoine Suggs of Scottsdale, Arizona, was sentenced Monday to 1,244 months (about 103 years) in prison for the 2021 quadruple homicide in St. Paul. Suggs maintained his innocence, claiming self-defense. The judge said Suggs needed to serve time for each victim.

The state requested consecutive sentence to total 1,244 months (103-plus years) in prison, while the defense sought a concurrent sentence to total about 21-24 years in prison.

After the sentencing was imposed and the court adjourned, loved ones of the victims and Suggs exchanged words in the courtroom. The groups were escorted out separately by some of the 12 sheriff's deputies that were assigned to the courtroom for security purposes.

Antoine Suggs was sentenced Friday to more than 103 years in prison.

Suggs was charged in September 2021 after the four victims, 35-year-old Loyace Foreman III, 26-year-old Matthew Isiah Pettus, 30-year-old Nitosha Lee Flug-Presley, and 30-year-old Jasmine Christine Sturm, were discovered in the Town of Sheridan, Wisconsin inside an SUV shot to death.

Suggs' father was also charged and later pleaded guilty in the case for assisting his son with the disposal of the bodies.







