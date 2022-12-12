Anti-robotext protections; AG Kaul asks FCC to put in place

article

Attorney General Josh Kaul on Monday, Dec. 12 joined comments filed with the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) supporting its proposal to help cut down on unwanted text messages by requiring mobile wireless providers to block texts from invalid, unassigned, or unused numbers, and from numbers on a Do Not Originate list.

"Like robocalls, robotexts are not only annoying but also a tool used by scammers," said Attorney General Josh Kaul. "The FCC’s proposal will help reduce the number of robotexts that folks receive and protect consumers."

According to a press release, scammers are shifting to using robotexts to run the same scams. Just like spam calls, spam texts are an irritation and can result in people losing millions through phishing texts, imposter scams, and links containing ransomware. In 2021, the FCC received more than 15,000 consumer complaints about unwanted texts and, in 2020, scammers stole more than $86 million through frauds perpetrated via scam text messages.

The coalition of 51 attorneys general support the FCC’s proposal to require mobile wireless providers to block unlawful text messages at the network level if they originate from fraudulent numbers. Further, the attorneys general are asking the FCC to continue pushing the wireless industry to develop call authentication technology for text messages, so people can know if the texts they receive are from spoofed numbers and law enforcement can investigate where these texts are coming from.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The coalition of attorneys general includes attorneys general from all 50 states and Washington, D.C.