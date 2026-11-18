The Brief A contract dispute could leave thousands of Wisconsin kids without care at Children's Wisconsin. Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Children's Wisconsin have until the end of the year to reach a deal. Families received warning letters Wednesday after annual enrollment periods have already ended.



Children's Wisconsin and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield are negotiating a new contract that expires at the end of the year. They are at odds. Anthem said Children's is raising costs. Children's denies that. Meanwhile, families who rely on care are caught in the middle.

Aubrey and Milo

Local perspective:

"There is not another pediatric cardiologist that can handle a single ventricle kid in Milwaukee," said Aubrey Kroiss, of Milwaukee.

Her son Milo was born with a congenital heart defect. He's been in the care of Children's Wisconsin, ever since he was born.

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Aubrey and Milo

Coverage at risk

Big picture view:

Kroiss got a letter Wednesday saying that Children's Wisconsin might not be in-network at the start of the year.

"It really lights you up because it’s life or death for some of these kids," said Kroiss.

Kroiss has already enrolled her family in the same plan as last year. They have their doctors and know what's covered.

"These families are under a lot of stress. Financially and logistically already. So, to take away one of the only providers that can do this for our kids…it's disgraceful," said Kroiss.

"Had we known about this potentially being a factor, we would have made different elections for our benefits," said Lauren Olson, of Waterford.

Olson's son might need surgery on his ears. She also worked as a pediatric nurse and has seen the impact firsthand.

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"It can lead to issues of people not receiving the care they need in the time they need it," said Olson.

Dispute statements

What they're saying:

Children's Wisconsin said it's asking for improved claim processing and fair reimbursements, while Anthem claims Children's is increasing health care services by more than 25%. The two companies have until the end of the year to come to an agreement.

You can read Children's full statement online here.

You can read Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield's full statement online here.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Christina Van Zelst and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.