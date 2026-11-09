Annual Santa Cycle Rampage set to return to Milwaukee

The Brief Milwaukee Santa Cycle Rampage is set for Saturday, Dec. 5, with the main ride starting at 9:30 a.m. and the Elf Cycle Frenzy at 9:45 a.m. The Wisconsin Bike Fed expects more than 2,000 costumed riders and says registration helps fund bike education, free bicycle repairs and advocacy work. Riders can check in early from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24, in Milwaukee and from 3 to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4.



Milwaukee's annual Santa Cycle Rampage returns Saturday, Dec. 5, with costumed riders, charity fundraising and two ride options.

Milwaukee Santa Cycle Rampage

Local perspective:

Wisconsin Bike Fed said Santa Cycle Rampage is a slow-roll style ride with two start options departing from the Bike Fed office at 187 E. Becher St. in Milwaukee.

The main group ride heads to Schlitz Park, 1555 N. Rivercenter Dr. and finishes in the southeast corner of the parking lot, with a group ride back to the start line leaving 30 minutes after the first riders arrive.

(Santa Cycle Rampage)

Returning by popular demand, the 3-mile family-friendly Elf Cycle Frenzy will be led by Bike Fed Safe Routes to School instructors.

Organizers said that ride leaves immediately after the main ride, travels through the Bay View neighborhood and returns to Cafe Centraal for hot cocoa and snacks, and riders must select the corresponding ticket level on the registration page.

From 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24, at Indeed Brewing Company, registered riders can pick up ride packets and merchandise while attending the Indeed We Can event, where 100% of proceeds benefit the Wisconsin Bike Fed.

Also, from 3 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4, at Wheel and Sprocket Bay View, media can conduct interviews, and from 3 to 6:30 p.m. registered riders can pick up packets and merchandise to avoid long lines on Saturday, Dec. 5.

What they're saying:

"It’s the World’s Largest Winter Holiday Themed Costume Bike Ride for Charity!" said Jake Newborn, Wisconsin Bike Fed assistant director and event organizer. Newborn said organizers expect more than 2,000 Santas, Elves, Reindeer, Ralphies, Grinches and more at the fundraiser for the Wisconsin Bike Fed.

Why you should care:

Funds raised through ride registration support bike education for kids, free bicycle repairs for low-income residents and staff time dedicated to advocacy projects, according to Wisconsin Bike Fed. The group said registration also helps organizers estimate turnout, secure adequate Milwaukee Police Department support and recruit enough volunteers to ensure a safe and enjoyable ride.

What's next:

The Wisconsin Bike Fed said both routes are subject to change before Dec. 5 because of weather conditions or construction issues or other unforeseen circumstances. The group said additional details will be emailed to registered riders as they are known.

At 7 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5, at the start area, staff setup begins and media interviews are welcome until 9:15 a.m., according to organizers.

At 8 a.m., riders begin to arrive while Rose Mob Grill serves breakfast items and Wheel & Sprocket serves pastries and drinks, before the main ride starts at 9:30 a.m., the Elf Cycle Frenzy starts at 9:45 a.m. and the ride reaches Schlitz Park at 11 a.m., with media welcome until noon.