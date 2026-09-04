Animal entrails spill on I-43/94 in Milwaukee, cleanup causes backups

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The Brief A truck carrying animal waste and entrails spilled on I-43/94 in Milwaukee on Friday, Sept. 4. The driver said he slammed on the brakes to avoid a vehicle that had braked ahead of him, and that caused the spill. The freeway was cleaned up by 9 p.m.



It was a messy situation on northbound I-43/94 in Milwaukee on Friday afternoon, Sept. 4, when a truck spilled animal waste on the freeway.

Incident details

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, just after 3 p.m. Milwaukee County 911 Dispatch Center was notified of a tanker truck spill on I-43/94 northbound at Oklahoma Avenue.

When first responders arrived on scene, they learned that the truck had been carrying animal waste, specifically cattle entrails.

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The tanker truck driver told deputies and other first responders that he was trying to pass a vehicle in lane two and that a separate vehicle in the next lane braked suddenly ahead of him, causing him to slam on his brakes and cause the spill.

Lane two was closed for cleanup until shortly before 9 p.m.

No one was cited, and the incident remains under investigation.