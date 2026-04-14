Proposed Amtrak Hiawatha West service; public webinar Tuesday

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The Brief Amtrak is preparing to expand its daily Hiawatha Service into Dane, Jefferson, and Waukesha Counties. Amtrak is seeking comments and feedback, starting with a public webinar on Tuesday. No decisions are final until the end of the planning and environmental clearance process.



In coordination with the Federal Railroad Administration, local officials, and host railroads, Amtrak is preparing to expand daily Hiawatha Service into Dane, Jefferson, and Waukesha Counties.

Amtrak is seeking comments and feedback, starting with a public webinar, which will be held on Tuesday, April 14 at 7 p.m.

Project details

Dig deeper:

This project is referred to as Hiawatha West, and it is the first phase of a larger effort to implement Amtrak service between Chicago and the Twin Cities via Eau Claire.

Initial plans call for two daily round-trips, focusing on temporary stops in the Pewaukee, Watertown, and Madison areas.

This selection is based on operational feasibility, ridership potential, and strategic stop spacing near major population centers.

No decisions are final until the end of the planning and environmental clearance process.

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The first required step to advance Hiawatha West is the completion of a Service Development Plan. Amtrak is working with its partners to complete the plan and design a project that can be implemented quickly at the lowest cost and generate a strong return on investment.