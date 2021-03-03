American Science and Surplus has everything from robot parts to arts and crafts

American Science and Surplus has been supplying Milwaukee with everything from robot parts to arts & crafts for forty years and you never know what weird stuff you’ll find stocked on their shelves. Brian is checking out this one-of-a-kind sundries store with details on where their unique inventory comes from.

About American Science and Surplus (website)

Here at American Science & Surplus we are fascinated by discovery and invention. And we are dedicated to having fun along the way. We offer an eclectic range of products, many with a science or educational tilt to them, others simply handy or amusing. Value is important, and whenever we can, we carry surplus at prices well below retail. We love closeouts, inventory overruns, mis-manufactures, and items whose time has not come.

A word of caution: When a surplus item is gone, it is gone. So if you see something you love, best get it now since we may not have it tomorrow. When we can't find surplus, we may carry regular merchandise which we think those interested in learning and tinkering will find appealing, but only if we feel it is good quality at a fair price. Littered in and around this stuff are whimsical things that we carry because, well, because we like them. And we hope you will too. Be sure to drop us an e-mail at feedback@sciplus.com to let us know what you think of what we have, and what you would like to see.