America 250: Wisconsin sports legends, from local roots to global icons

The Brief As the U.S. celebrates its 250th anniversary, Wisconsin stands out as a major powerhouse for shaping national sports history across multiple generations. Local athletes successfully transitioned from Wisconsin high schools to elite professional success in the NFL, NBA, WNBA, and the Winter Olympics. Beyond active gameplay, the area produced lasting cultural figures, epitomized by the late, legendary Milwaukee Brewers broadcaster Bob Uecker.



As the United States celebrates 250 years of independence, few cultural forces symbolize national unity more than sports. When looking back at the country's rich athletic history, it is impossible to overlook the outsized impact of southeast Wisconsin.

From game-winning buzzer-beaters to Olympic gold medals, the region has consistently produced some of the nation's most iconic sports heroes in the past, present, and future.

Watt brothers: From Pewaukee to gridiron greatness

What we know:

Long before dominating opposing quarterbacks in the NFL, J.J. Watt was a two-star recruit at Pewaukee High School. He began his collegiate career as a tight end at Central Michigan University before transferring to the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he blossomed into a star defensive end.

JJ Watt

The Houston Texans selected Watt 11th overall in the 2011 NFL Draft, launching a career that cemented him as one of the most dominant defensive forces in football history. He went on to become a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year and a member of the league's 2010s All-Decade Team.

Southeastern Wisconsin's impact on the football world did not stop with one family member.

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JJ’s younger brother, TJ Watt, forged his own elite legacy. Drafted 30th overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017, T.J. Watt quickly established himself as a premier pass rusher. He has led the NFL in sacks multiple times, including a historic campaign where he tied the single-season league record with 22.5 sacks.

Romo’s rise from Burlington

What we know:

On the offensive side of the ball, Burlington High School alumnus Tony Romo proved that draft status does not define a career. Romo went undrafted in 2003 but signed with the Dallas Cowboys. Within a few seasons, he earned the starting quarterback job.

Tony Romo

Romo played 14 seasons in Dallas, earning four Pro Bowl selections. He remains the storied franchise's all-time leader in touchdown passes.

Reflecting on his journey during a local youth camp, Romo noted "how great it was" to return to his roots.

Domination on the Hardwood

What we know:

Greenfield native Tyler Herro has solidified his place as one of the NBA's top scoring guards.

Tyler Herro

As the top high school recruit in Wisconsin, Herro averaged more than 32 points per game for Whitnall High School.

Following a collegiate stint at the University of Kentucky, the Miami Heat selected him 13th overall in the 2019 NBA Draft.

As a rookie, Herro played a pivotal role in helping the Heat reach the 2020 NBA Finals. He earned the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award in 2022 and achieved All-Star status. As a part of the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade to Miami, Herro is now bringing his talents back home to Milwaukee.

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In the WNBA, Milwaukee native Arike Ogunbowale continues to be one of the league's most electric scorers. The Dallas Wings guard is a two-time All-Star Game MVP and holds the all-time record for most points scored in a single WNBA All-Star Game.

Arike Ogunbowale

Ogunbowale first captured national attention at the University of Notre Dame, where she hit consecutive buzzer-beaters to secure the 2018 National Championship.

Before her collegiate and professional stardom, she was a standout performer at Milwaukee's Divine Savior Holy Angels High School, where her No. 24 jersey is now retired.

Ice and Icons: World Records and 'Mr. Baseball'

What we know:

Southeastern Wisconsin athletes have also left permanent marks on the global stage. Speed skater and West Bend native Jordan Stolz stole the spotlight at the Winter Olympics, capturing two gold medals for the United States while shattering both Olympic and world records.

Jordan Stolz

Finally, no retrospective of local legends is complete without Milwaukee's own "Mr. Baseball," the late Bob Uecker.

Born in Milwaukee, Uecker played six seasons in the Major Leagues, including a stint with the Milwaukee Braves from 1962 to 1963.

However, his most enduring impact came behind the microphone. Uecker served as the beloved voice of the Milwaukee Brewers for over half a century. The broadcasting icon was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2003, remembered by colleagues and fans alike as a man who epitomized the spirit of a champion.

Bob Uecker

This broadcast honors the legendary career and impact of Milwaukee's beloved "Mr. Baseball," Bob Uecker, celebrating his decades of service as the voice of the Brewers.