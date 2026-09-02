UW-Whitewater alert system activated; 'no threat to life safety'

The Brief Police have confirmed there was ‘no threat to life safety’ at University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. A shelter in place was ordered after their alert system was activated. This is a developing story.



University of Wisconsin-Whitewater says there is "no threat to life safety' after their alert system was activated on Wednesday, Sept. 2.

Campus alert

What we know:

A campus safety alert was initially posted around 11 a.m. that said the following: "There is an active threat to life safety on the Whitewater campus, RUN, HIDE, FIGHT! This is not a drill. University Police asks the Whitewater campus community to remain sheltered in place until told otherwise."

Around 11:37 a.m. the campus updated their safety alert, saying: "There is no threat to life safety. Police have confirmed there was no threat to life safety earlier today when the alert system was activated. We will share more information as soon as we are able."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

FOX6 News is working to gather information about this incident. When we have more information, we will update this post.