Admirals win in OT penalty shot; snap 4-game losing streak

Cole Smith scored the game-winner in overtime on a penalty shot, while Connor Ingram made 31 saves as the Admirals took down the Manitoba Moose 2-1 Friday night at Panther Arena. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for Milwaukee.

With the game knotted at one after 60 minutes the two teams played back-and-forth hockey for the that peaked for Milwaukee when poked the puck loose along the boards in the Milwaukee zone and raced ahead to grab the puck before he was slashed from behind from David Gustafsson resulting in the penalty shot.

Smith took his time on the PS, eventually beating Moose goalie Arvid Holm's low, blocker side to secure the win for Milwaukee. The goal was the first as an Admiral for Smith.

Starting his first game of the season for Milwaukee, Ingram was impressive in net stopping 31 shots including a 2-on-1 midway through overtime. He was also a big reason why the Ads killed off all seven Manitoba power-play chances on the night.

Marc Del Gaizo picked up his first career goal 3:43 into the game to open the scoring. After a face-off in the Milwaukee zone, Del Gaizo was the first to the loose puck and he pushed the puck up to Cole Schneider in the neutral zone. Schneider immediately gave it back and Del Gaizo used his speed to get behind the Moose defense and then scored five-hole on Holm.

Manitoba tied the score with 1:49 left in the second period on a seeing-eye shot from the blueline by Jonathan Kovacevic that found its way past Ingram.

The score stayed that way for the remainder of regulation in spite of a combined five power-plays in the third, setting the stage for Smith’s heroics.

The Admirals get right back at it as they host the Iowa Wild on Saturday night in the team's Salute to the Military Night where veterans and active military personnel receive up to six tickets to the game for themselves and their families.

