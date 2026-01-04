Admirals fall to Texas despite season-high shots

article

The Brief The Admirals fired a season-high 43 shots but were held to one goal in a 4-1 loss to Texas. Arno Tiefensee stopped 42 shots as the Stars won their fourth straight game against Milwaukee this season. Milwaukee returns home Thursday to host the Manitoba Moose at Panther Arena.



Goaltender Arno Tiefensee stopped 42 shots as the Texas Stars handed the Milwaukee Admirals a 4-1 loss Sunday at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

The defeat marked Milwaukee’s fourth straight loss against Texas this season, all coming on the road.

The Admirals generated a season-high 43 shots on goal but were able to beat Tiefensee only once. Cole O’Hara scored on the power play at 8:57 of the third period, with assists from Tanner Molendyk and Jordan Oesterle. Milwaukee finished 1-for-5 on the power play.

Texas opened the scoring at 13:31 of the first period shortly after Milwaukee’s third unsuccessful power play. The Stars rushed the puck back into the Admirals zone, where Cross Hanas’ shot from the right circle was blocked into the corner. Jack Becker fed the puck back to Hanas as he drove the net, and Hanas snapped it home for his fourth goal of the season.

Nathan Bastian extended the Stars’ lead to 2-0 with a wrist shot from the slot at 3:56 of the second period. Matthew Seminoff added a power-play goal at 10:02 to make it 3-0.

Artem Shlaine sealed the win with an empty-net goal at 18:39 of the third period.

Milwaukee limited Texas to just 18 shots on goal, including only eight over the final two periods. The Stars recorded just two shots in the third period, one of which was the empty-netter.

The Admirals return home to UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena to host the Manitoba Moose on Thursday, Jan. 8.