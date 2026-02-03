Milwaukee Admirals fall 5-2 to Grand Rapids at Panther Arena

article

The Brief The Admirals suffered just their sixth home loss of the season in the 5-2 defeat. Grand Rapids scored three goals early in the second period to take control. Milwaukee hosts Rockford on Saturday before the All-Star break.



The Milwaukee Admirals saw a rare home loss Tuesday night, Feb. 3, falling 5-2 to the Grand Rapids Griffins at Panther Arena despite goals from Fedor Svechkov and Zach L’Heureux.

The defeat marked just the Admirals’ sixth home loss of the season and their first setback in eight weekday games.

Grand Rapids opened the scoring midway through the first period when Ondrej Becher beat Milwaukee goaltender Magnus Chrona at 5:35 for a 1-0 lead.

The Griffins broke the game open early in the second period, scoring three times in a span of just over five minutes. Eduards Tralmaks made it 2-0 at 3:52, former Admiral Austin Watson followed at 5:24, and Tyler Angle added another at 9:19 to give Grand Rapids a 4-0 cushion.

Milwaukee finally got on the board late in the second period when Svechkov scored his first goal of the season with 24 seconds remaining. Svechkov took an outlet pass from Isaac Ratcliffe and beat Sebastian Cossa five-hole, snapping a 159:36 scoreless drought against the Griffins.

Any momentum from that goal was short-lived. Grand Rapids responded just 21 seconds into the third period when Sheldon Dries scored a power-play goal, his 16th of the season, to extend the lead to 5-1.

L’Heureux closed the scoring for Milwaukee at 10:22 of the third period after intercepting a clearing attempt and beating Cossa glove side for his 12th goal of the season.

The Admirals return to action Saturday night when they host Rockford at 6 p.m. at Panther Arena in their final game before the AHL All-Star break.