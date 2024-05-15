Adam Sandler officially starring in ‘Happy Gilmore 2,’ Netflix announces

After nearly three decades, Happy Gilmore is officially returning to the golf course.

On Wednesday, Netflix announced that Adam Sandler will reprise his role as the hockey player turned pro golfer in "Happy Gilmore 2."

The streaming company announced the news during its Upfront presentation to advertisers on Wednesday.

Sandler fans have been waiting for an update on the long-rumored sequel. The film is the second feature Sandler wrote and starred in following "Billy Madison" in 1995.

Adam Sandler plays golf in a scene from the film 'Happy Gilmore', 1996. (Credit: Universal/Getty Images)

"It’s currently unclear how the film will resurrect Gilmore’s golf career, but one thing’s for sure: In the real world, at least, Happy Gilmore is a legend," Netflix wrote on May 15.

Netflix did not provide a release date or further details.

During the Upfront presentation, Netflix also announced two other new films, "The Woman in Cabin 10," based on the bestselling novel of the same name and starring Keira Knightley, and a new film from Academy Award winner Kathryn Bigelow.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.



