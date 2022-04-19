A honor Taylor Swift fans may want to shake off
Gino Salomone joins FOX6 WakeUp with all the stories making buzz around Hollywood.
An honor Taylor Swift fans may want to shake off – and an actress meets her childhood crush. Gino Salomone joins FOX6 WakeUp with all the stories making buzz around Hollywood.
José Pérez was elected president of the Milwaukee Common Council on Tuesday, April 19.
Jurassic World Live Tour returns to Fiserv Forum this fall for six action-packed performances from Nov. 11-13.