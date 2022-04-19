Expand / Collapse search

A honor Taylor Swift fans may want to shake off

By
Published 
Updated 10:14AM
Gino at the Movies
FOX6 News Milwaukee

A honor Taylor Swift fans may want to shake off

Gino Salomone joins FOX6 WakeUp with all the stories making buzz around Hollywood.

An honor Taylor Swift fans may want to shake off – and an actress meets her childhood crush. Gino Salomone joins FOX6 WakeUp with all the stories making buzz around Hollywood.

New Milwaukee Common Council president; José Pérez elected
article

New Milwaukee Common Council president; José Pérez elected

José Pérez was elected president of the Milwaukee Common Council on Tuesday, April 19.

Jurassic World Live Tour at Fiserv Forum Nov. 11-13
article

Jurassic World Live Tour at Fiserv Forum Nov. 11-13

Jurassic World Live Tour returns to Fiserv Forum this fall for six action-packed performances from Nov. 11-13. 