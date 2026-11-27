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The Brief A 72-year-old woman died after a single-vehicle crash at 2:43 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 27, on Davidson Road in the Town of Brookfield. Police said Davidson Road between E Ravenswood Hills Circle and Poplar Creek Drive was expected to stay closed until at least 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27. The identity of the woman has not been released by Police.



A woman has died after a single-vehicle crash on Davidson Road in the Town of Brookfield on Friday night.

Fatal crash in Town of Brookfield

What we know:

At 2:43 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, the Waukesha County Communication Center received a 911 call about a single-vehicle crash on Davidson Road just west of W Ravenswood Hills Circle in the Town of Brookfield, according to the Town of Brookfield Police Department.

Police said the only person in the vehicle was a 72-year-old woman. Despite lifesaving measures being used, the woman died.

Police said both eastbound and westbound Davidson Road between E Ravenswood Hills Circle and Poplar Creek Drive were expected to remain closed until at least 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27.

What we don't know:

Police did not release details about what led up to the crash, and they did not identify the woman or say whether anyone else was affected beyond the road closure.