72-year-old woman dies in Brookfield crash
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - A woman has died after a single-vehicle crash on Davidson Road in the Town of Brookfield on Friday night.
Fatal crash in Town of Brookfield
What we know:
At 2:43 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, the Waukesha County Communication Center received a 911 call about a single-vehicle crash on Davidson Road just west of W Ravenswood Hills Circle in the Town of Brookfield, according to the Town of Brookfield Police Department.
Police said the only person in the vehicle was a 72-year-old woman. Despite lifesaving measures being used, the woman died.
Police said both eastbound and westbound Davidson Road between E Ravenswood Hills Circle and Poplar Creek Drive were expected to remain closed until at least 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27.
What we don't know:
Police did not release details about what led up to the crash, and they did not identify the woman or say whether anyone else was affected beyond the road closure.
The Source: This story was written using information from the Town of Brookfield Police Department and was reported out of Eden Prairie, Minnesota.