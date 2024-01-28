West Allis fire; heavy firefighter presence

article

A fire broke out at a West Allis home on Sunday, Jan. 28.

The fire broke out near 70th and Orchard after 9 p.m.

FOX6 News is on the scene and saw firefighters mostly focusing on the top portion of the home, closer to the roof.

Firefighters were also seen bringing in more hoses and a ladder was perched up on the side of the home.

This story will be updated.