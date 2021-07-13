6th Annual Unwrapped event at Sherman Phoenix

Later this week eight Milwaukee chefs will support SHARP Literacy by creating gourmet appetizers, entrées and desserts using ingredients from a McDonald’s menu. Brian is getting a sneak peek of the 6th Annual Unwrapped event that’s taking place Thursday night at Sherman Phoenix.

About SHARP Literacy (website)

In 1994, Marlene Doerr Kreilkamp, a docent at the Milwaukee Art Museum, had a moment of inspiration that led to SHARP Literacy’s beginning two years later. Intrigued by the idea that art has the power to inspire student achievement, she worked to create an arts-based literacy program that operated in 13 schools with 900 students. SHARP Literacy was subsequently incorporated as a 501(c)3 nonprofit educational organization.

Over the past 25 years, SHARP has grown exponentially, geographically, and technologically to be a driving force for educational excellence throughout southeastern Wisconsin. The organization operates on the core belief that children can be inspired to achieve academic goals through creative expression, no matter their circumstances.