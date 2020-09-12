59-year-old killed in single-car crash in Racine County

article

A 59-year-old Franksville man was found dead inside his car early Saturday morning after deputies were called to a crash near 60th Street and 7-Mile Road in the Village of Raymond around 5 a.m.

A paper carrier noticed an SUV off the roadway against a tree.

The vehicle appeared to have been southbound on 60th St, when it crossed the centerline, left the road and struck a tree, according to an initial investigation.

Failure to wear a seatbelt and speed appear to be factors in this case.

Deputies are not releasing any more details at this time.