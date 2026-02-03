$50,000 Powerball winner in Madison; Badger 5 winner in Plymouth

article

The Brief Two Wisconsin Lottery players won significant prizes in the Monday, Feb. 2, drawings: a $151,000 Badger 5 jackpot and a $50,000 Powerball prize. The winning Badger 5 ticket was sold at a Plymouth Piggly Wiggly. The $50,000 Powerball ticket was purchased at a Madison Mobil station.



A couple of Wisconsin Lottery players who purchased Badger 5 and Powerball tickets for the Monday, Feb. 2 drawing scored big.

Lotto winners in Wisconsin

What we know:

A winning $151,000 Badger 5 jackpot ticket was sold at the Piggly Wiggly in Plymouth and a winning $50,000 Powerball ticket was purchased at Watts Road Mobil in Madison.

The winning numbers for the Badger 5 ticket were 4-7-17-20-30.

The winning Powerball ticket matched four of five numbers (3-8-31-60-65), plus the Powerball (4).

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

For the Plymouth Piggly Wiggly, the win marks the third time one of its customers purchased a winning ticket with a prize of $100,000 or more. The Lottery retailer has also sold winning tickets of $100,000 and $200,000 in recent years.

Claiming winning tickets

Dig deeper:

Players have 180 days from the draw date to claim their winnings. Information on how to claim a prize is available at wilottery.com. Players can also see if their ticket is a winner by using the Lottery's mobile app, available on the App Store or Google Play.

Badger 5 is a Wisconsin-only Lotto game, drawn daily after 9 p.m. The odds of winning the Badger 5 jackpot are 1:169,911. Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. to be included in that day's drawing.

Powerball drawings are Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 9:59 p.m. Tickets must be purchased before 9:00 p.m. to be included in a drawing. Powerball tickets are $2 per play, with the option to buy the Power Play feature for an additional $1.

The estimated jackpot for the Wednesday Powerball drawing is $80 million.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The odds to win the Powerball jackpot are 1:292,201,338 while the odds to win a $50,000 Powerball prize are 1:913,130. To win a $4 Powerball prize, the odds are either 1:92 or 1:32, depending on the individual play.