Wisconsin Powerball winners: $50K tickets sold in Holmen, Oconomowoc

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The Brief Two Wisconsin players won $50,000 each in the Powerball drawing Wednesday night. The winning tickets were sold in Holmen and Oconomowoc. Both tickets matched four of five numbers (4-26-66-67-69) and the Powerball (9).



While an Illinois player won the jackpot Wednesday night, two winning $50,000 Powerwall tickets were sold in Wisconsin.

Winning tickets

What we know:

Two winning Wisconsin lottery tickets—sold at the Pick 'n Save on E. Wisconsin Avenue in Oconomowoc and Get & Go on Holmen Drive in Holmen—matched four of five numbers (4-26-66-67-69) plus the Powerball (9) in the August 12, 2026, drawing.

According to Powerball.com, the Aug. 12 drawing yielded 91 winning tickets worth $50,000 or more nationwide.

Across its nine prize tiers, Powerball yielded 55,647 winning tickets in Wisconsin alone for prizes ranging from $4 to $50,000.

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About Wisconsin Lottery

By the numbers:

Wisconsin Lottery retailers who sell winning tickets over $599 receive a two-percent Retailer Performance Winning Ticket Incentive, up to $100,000.

Players have 180 days from the draw date to claim their winnings. Information on how to claim a prize is available at wilottery.com. Players can also see if their ticket is a winner by using the Lottery's mobile app, available at the App Store or Google Play.