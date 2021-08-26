34th and Vine shooting: Milwaukee man injured

Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured near 34th and Vine early Thursday morning, August 26.

Police say the shooting happened around 1:20 a.m.

The victim, a 35-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and arrived at a hospital for treatment.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

