Expand / Collapse search

3 people from Wisconsin die in 4-vehicle crash in Missouri

By AP author
Published 
News
Associated Press

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mo. - Three people from Wisconsin died in a four-vehicle crash in eastern Missouri on Friday.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened on Interstate 44 about 90 miles southwest of St. Louis in Crawford County after a U-Haul driver lost control of the truck.

The Highway Patrol said 69-year-old Alan Bates of Lake Worth, Florida sideswiped a minivan and crossed the median after a "vehicle defect" in the U-Haul caused him to lose control. The U-Haul collided with a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox driven by 23-year-old Frank Handley of Janesville, Wisconsin, and then hit a Ford Transit Van driven by Michael Semmens of Genoa, Illinois.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Handley and his passengers, Eve A. King, 22, of Janesville, Wisconsin, and Ronald King, 19, of Beloit, Wisconsin, all died at the scene of the crash that happened shortly before 5 p.m. Friday. Semmens was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

UW System to offer vaccinated students $7K scholarships
slideshow

UW System to offer vaccinated students $7K scholarships

The University of Wisconsin System plans to offer nearly $500,000 in scholarships this fall to students who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Apartment fire in Racine, cause under investigation
slideshow

Apartment fire in Racine, cause under investigation

The Racine Fire Department responded to the area of Mt. Pleasant Street and William Street early Sunday morning, July 25 for an apartment fire.

Golf outing raises awareness about substance abuse

The Terry Fritz Memorial Foundation golf outing raised money and awareness about addiction at Western Lakes Golf Club in Pewaukee.