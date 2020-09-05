3 hospitalized after crash near 22nd and North, police say

The Milwaukee Police Department responded to a multi-vehicle crash near 22nd Street and North Avenue on Saturday night, Sept. 5.

Police told FOX6 News that multiple 911 calls came in just before 8 p.m. Three people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

FOX6 News at the scene saw one vehicle overturned on North Avenue with traffic diverted in both directions.

Scene of crash near 22nd and North Avenue in Milwaukee

Police told FOX6 News that multiple vehicles were struck when a driver hit another motorist, the impact causing the vehicle that was struck to ricochet into multiple parked cars before rolling over.

The driver of the rolled-over vehicle has to be extricated before being taken to the hospital.

The initial striking driver fled the scene, according to police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.