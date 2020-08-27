3 consecutive weekends: Summerfest officials announce new format, dates for 2021

Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. officials Thursday, Aug. 27 announced a new format for Summerfest 2021. The festival will take place over three consecutive weekends (Thursday-Saturday), June 24-26, July 1-3 and July 8-10, 2021.

Within this new format, Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance "will maintain its status as one of the most diverse music festivals in the world, offering something for every music fan, from rock to hip hop, country to EDM and everything in between," said a news release from Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. officials Thursday.

In addition, organizers said the three-weekend model will allow for an extended booking window for the Summerfest talent team, opening more opportunities to add national talent to daytime programming, as well as throughout the festival.

Summerfest "will continue to be one of the most affordable major music festivals anywhere," organizers said, maintaining a $23 general admission ticket and a commitment to free daily admission promotions, and the Summerfest experience fans have come to love will also continue, including "a blockbuster lineup, delicious food from local vendors, shopping, fun activities, all at a world-class lakeside festival setting."

Organizers said they anticipate this three-weekend format will also be attractive to visitors, "positioning Summerfest and Milwaukee as a premiere destination, fulfilling an important part of the organization’s mission." They're planning new initiatives with partners like VISIT Milwaukee, and others within the tourism industry.

Advertisement

“The pandemic, which resulted in the cancellation of the 2020 event season, profoundly impacted our non-profit organization. In response, our leadership team analyzed available data, patron surveys and the event landscape and ultimately determined the best possible path forward for Summerfest was to transition to a new format,” said Don Smiley, President & CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. in the release. “Our fans have been asking for a bigger experience, and we are excited to be able to bring more weekends and more national talent to the already blockbuster Summerfest lineup, while continuing to provide significant economic impact to our state and region.”

The completely renovated $51.3 million American Family Insurance Amphitheater will make its debut in 2021, featuring expanded concourses, all new seats, additional restrooms, new food and beverage options, accessibility enhancements and much more.

The following concerts are already scheduled and on sale for Summerfest 2021:

Khalid: June 24, 2021

Luke Bryan: June 25, 2021

Justin Bieber: June 26, 2021

Dave Matthews Band: July 1, 2021

Blink-182: July 2, 2021

Halsey: July 3, 2021

Chris Stapleton: July 8, 2021

Guns N’ Roses: July 10, 2021

In addition to Amphitheater concerts during Summerfest, MWF plans to promote additional concerts throughout the summer at both the new American Family Insurance Amphitheater, as well as the BMO Harris Pavilion. Through a new partnership formed with Live Nation in 2019, both venues will be booked as frequently as possible from June – September.

Tickets for Summerfest 2021 and for announced concerts at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater are on sale now.