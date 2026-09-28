2nd Safe Haven Baby Box surrender at Racine Fire Station 4

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The Brief On Sept. 27, a healthy newborn baby girl was legally and anonymously surrendered in the Safe Haven Baby Box at Racine Fire Dept. Station #4. Emergency personnel evaluated the infant before transferring her to the hospital and into child protective services. This is the second infant surrender at RFD Station #4 since its Safe Haven Baby Box went into service in December 2024.



A newborn baby was safely and legally surrendered in the Safe Haven Baby Box at the Racine Fire Department Station #4. It's the second safe surrender since the box went into service in December 2024.

The surrender happened on Sunday, Sept. 27.

On-duty firefighters and emergency medical personnel immediately assessed and cared for a baby girl, who was found to be in good health.

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The baby was taken to Ascension All Saints Hospital for evaluation and is now in custody of child protective services, where the process of finding a permanent adoptive home will begin.

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History of the Safe Haven Baby Box

The backstory:

According to the Racine Fire Department, the Safe Haven Baby Box at Fire Station #4 went into service on Dec. 10, 2024, and this second safe surrender reinforces the importance of providing secure, anonymous, and compassionate options for parents in crisis.

Wisconsin’s Safe Haven Law allows parents to legally and anonymously surrender their unharmed newborn up to 30 days old without fear of prosecution, and the Baby Box offers a climate-controlled, monitored environment designed to keep infants safe.

Why you should care:

The priority of the Racine Fire Department is always the safety of our community, including its most vulnerable members. We are thankful that this parent chose a safe option and that this baby is now receiving the care and protection they deserve. Resources like the Safe Haven Baby Box exist to prevent tragedy.

Big picture view:

For more information about Wisconsin’s Safe Haven Law or Safe Haven Baby Boxes, visit the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families website.