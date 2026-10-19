$276,000 Badger 5 split jackpot between Greenfield, Appleton

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The Brief Two winning Badger 5 tickets were sold in Wisconsin on Sunday. The tickets were sold in Greenfield and Appleton. The $276,000 jackpot will be split between the two.



Not one, but two winning Badger 5 tickets were sold in Wisconsin on Sunday, Oct. 18, splitting the $276,000 jackpot.

Winning Badger 5 tickets

What To Know:

The winning $276,000 Badger 5 jackpot was split between two tickets, one sold at the Mobil at 27th and Ramsey in Greenfield and the other sold at the Clark near Mason and Wisconsin in Appleton.

The winning tickets matched all five numbers, 10-14-18-24-26, turning one draw into a two-city jackpot story.

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Dig deeper:

For the Appleton Clark, the big win is the largest in the store's history as a lottery retailer. The Mobil in Greenfield has sold a winning $46,485 lotto ticket and a winning $100,000 scratch ticket in recent years.

Badger 5 is drawn daily after 9 p.m. The odds of winning the Badger 5 jackpot are 1:169,911. Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. to be included in that day's drawing.

Wisconsin Lottery

Big picture view:

Wisconsin Lottery retailers who sell winning tickets greater than $599 receive a 2% Retailer Performance Program Winning Ticket Incentive, up to $100,000. Both the Mobil and Appleton Clark will get a $2,760 incentive for selling the winning tickets.

Players have 180 days from the draw date to claim their winnings. Information on how to claim a prize is available on the Wisconsin Lottery website. Players can also see if their ticket is a winner by using the lottery's mobile app, available on the App Store or Google Play.