23-year-old woman fatally shot near 83rd and Silver Spring

Police are investigating a shooting that left one woman dead near N. 83rd Street and W. Silver Spring Drive around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night.

The victim, a 23-year-old Milwaukee woman, sustained a fatal gunshot wound during a possible road rage incident.

She was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crimestoppers at 414-224-TIPS.