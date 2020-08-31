23-year-old woman fatally shot near 83rd and Silver Spring
Milwaukee - Police are investigating a shooting that left one woman dead near N. 83rd Street and W. Silver Spring Drive around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night.
The victim, a 23-year-old Milwaukee woman, sustained a fatal gunshot wound during a possible road rage incident.
She was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.
The circumstances surrounding the incident is still under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crimestoppers at 414-224-TIPS.