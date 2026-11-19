The Brief An 18-foot concolor fir from Endeavor, Wisconsin, is the 2026 White House Christmas Tree. The tee will be on display in the White House Blue Room. Silent Night Evergreens previously supplied White House Christmas trees in 1998, 2003, and 2017.



The White House selected an 18-foot concolor fir from Silent Night Evergreens in Endeavor, Wisconsin, as the official 2026 White House Christmas Tree.

White House Christmas Tree

The backstory:

Chosen on Sept. 21, 2026, the Chapman family farm earned the honor after winning the National Christmas Tree Association’s National Tree contest with a balsam fir.

2026 White House Christmas tree

Chuck Jensen, a 10-year U.S. Army veteran and FedEx Freight driver, will transport this year's tree to the White House.

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The 18-foot concolor fir will take center stage in the White House Blue Room for the holiday season.

Silent Night Evergreens previously supplied White House Christmas trees in 1998, 2003, and 2017.