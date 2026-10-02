Milwaukee fall leaf collection runs through Nov. 15; what to know

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The Brief Milwaukee residents can start raking their leaves into the street. Residents can continue raking leaves into the street for collection through Nov. 15. Bagging is optional, though highly encouraged.



Milwaukee's Department of Public Works (DPW) reminds residents that the Fall Leaf Rake-Out period is officially underway. You can rake leaves directly into the street for collection now through Nov. 15.

Should weather conditions delay leaf drop, DPW will announce any potential deadline extensions.

Once the rake-out period ends, DPW will make a final sweep across the entire city to collect remaining leaves, which will take several weeks to complete.

New paper bag option

The Details:

New this year, residents can also bag their leaves in paper yard waste bags and place them at the curb or lawn edge for pickup.

Bags must be placed at the curb line or lawn edge—never in the street or alley. Please note that plastic bags of any kind are strictly prohibited.

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While bagging leaves is optional, it is highly encouraged. This new option expands disposal choices while keeping leaves out of storm sewers and improving collection in crowded parking areas.

While a service request isn't required, submitting one helps the DPW locate your bagged leaves for a faster pickup. Requests can be submitted online at milwaukee.gov/click4action, through the MKE Mobile Action app, or by calling 414-286-CITY.

DPW especially encourages residents to consider the paper-bag option in areas adjacent to bike lanes, traffic-calming areas, angled parking, areas with limited street parking and locations prone to surface flooding.

Loose leaf collection

Dig deeper:

When raking leaves into the street, place them in the curb lane about one foot away from the curb, keeping piles clear of storm drains, sewer grates, and low-hanging trees.

Flowers, garden trimmings, and weeds are allowed on leaf piles—no grass, pumpkins, litter, or brush. Keep your brush separated between the curb and sidewalk, request a pickup, and note that November 30 is the final day for brush collection.

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Other ways to manage leaves

Residents have several options for managing leaves beyond raking or bagging them for collection.

Mulch Them: Residents can mulch leaves directly into the lawn. Mulching returns nutrients to the soil, supports lawn health and can help soil absorb water more efficiently.

Leave Them: Leaves can remain where they fall and will naturally decompose over the winter. While heavy leaf cover may affect spring growth, grass is dormant during the winter.

Compost Them: Residents can compost leaves at home for use in gardens and landscaping.

Drop Them Off: Residents can bring leaves and other yard waste to either of the City's Drop Off Centers, located at 3879 W. Lincoln Ave. and 6660 N. Industrial Road, free of charge year-round. Drop Off Centers are available to City of Milwaukee residents and property owners.

Residents can visit milwaukee.gov/leaves for full fall leaf collection details and the Fall Leaf Collection map, which shows where crews are headed next, where they are currently working and areas where collection has been completed.