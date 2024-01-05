2024 Wisconsin state park accessible cabin reservations open Jan. 10

article

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) begins accepting 2024 reservations for accessible cabins at Wisconsin state park properties on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

A news release from the DNR says applications can be mailed or dropped off at the state park, forest or recreational area individuals wish to reserve. Mailed applications must have a postmark of Jan. 10, 2024 or later to be accepted.

Wisconsin state park properties offer 10 accessible cabins to expand access to the outdoors. These cabins are available only to people with disabilities and their guests and must be reserved ahead of time. In general, the cabins are available from May to October every year.

Reservations fill up fast, so applicants are encouraged to fill out the application and prepare to mail it or drop it off at the state park, forest or recreational area of their choice on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

Reservations can also be made during the camping season, based on availability, by calling the property. Due to the high demand, reservations will not be accepted for more than four consecutive nights and no more than four nights per year.

Larger cabins with amenities are located at:

Buckhorn State Park

Harrington Beach State Park*

High Cliff State Park

Kettle Moraine State Forest–Southern Unit (Ottawa Lake)

Kohler-Andrae State Park

Mirror Lake State Park**

Potawatomi State Park

Richard Bong State Recreation Area

Two rustic cabins are located at:

Blue Mound State Park

Copper Falls State Park

Learn more about the accessible cabins at the Accessible Cabins for People with Disabilities webpage.

* The accessible cabin at Harrington Beach State Park will be closed after Labor Day (Sept. 2, 2024) due to road construction in the campground. For the 2024 season, cabin reservations will be available May through Sept. 1, 2024.

** The accessible cabin at Mirror Lake State Park will be closed until approximately the beginning of July 2024 due to construction in the campground. For the 2024 season, cabin reservations will only be available from July 1 to Oct. 15, 2024.