The 2023 MKE Black Theatre Festival is taking place from August 9-27. Produced by Black Arts MKE, this year’s festival is expanding from one week to a three-week-long celebration.

Throughout August, the festival will offer ticketed and free events, including two full-production plays, audition and play development workshops, a Black history presentation, a youth and family night, auditions for Black Nativity, a poetry set, and more.