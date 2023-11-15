2023 Food for the Holidays; find out how to donate

Expand / Collapse search

2023 Food for the Holidays

MILWAUKEE - FOX6 and Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin are joining forces for the annual Food for the Holidays campaign – and we are asking for your help.

This Thursday, Nov. 16, we will be hosting a Food for the Holidays phone bank. Every $1 donated will provide four warm meals to neighbors who need a helping hand this holiday season. $25 means 100 meals for a child who is food insecure. $100 is 400 meals for a family struggling to make ends meet.

The holidays traditionally mean family, friends and lots of food.

