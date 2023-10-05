The 5th annual Cultures & Communities Festival kicks off tonight! Geraud Banks with Milwaukee Film joins FOX6 WakeUp to tell us more about what we can look forward to.

About 2023 Cultures & Communities Festival

Guided by principles of cultural inclusivity, The 2023 Cultures & Communities Festival, held in Milwaukee from October 5th - 12th, is an eight-day convergence of groundbreaking films, distinguished speakers, and public forums designed to amplify diverse cultural expressions and celebrate community, convening multicultural, intergenerational audiences across southeastern Wisconsin through engaging events and compelling public conversations.

Offering a wide range of artistic and cultural experiences that promote collective expressions of joy, Cultures & Communities provides access to curated social spaces and platforms that support inclusive artistic and cultural creativity.