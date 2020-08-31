20-year-old woman injured in shooting near 22nd and Grant
MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that happened just after 1 a.m. near S. 22nd and W. Grant Street on the city's south side.
The victim, a 20-year-old Milwaukee woman, sustained a non-fatal gunshot wound and is recovering at a local hospital.
The circumstances surrounding the incident is still under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crimestoppers at 414-224-TIPS.