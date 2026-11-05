1983 Wisconsin cold case: Detectives excavate new sites in Fond du Lac County

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The Brief Detectives are excavating additional sites tied to the 1983 cold case of Robert 'Bobby Jo' Fritz. Fritz vanished while playing with siblings outside his Campbellsport home on May 14, 1983. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Tyler Tikkanen at 920-929-3384.



Detectives are currently excavating additional sites in southeast Fond du Lac County tied to the 1983 cold case of Robert 'Bobby Jo' Fritz.

Robert "Bobby Jo" Fritz

The backstory:

Fritz vanished while playing with siblings outside his Campbellsport home on May 14, 1983. He was 5 years old at the time, and the community has been searching for answers in the 43 years since.

Excavating additional locations

The Details:

The search for answers in Bobby Jo’s disappearance has expanded to new sites in southeast Fond du Lac County, where detectives are actively excavating areas of interest. Authorities say they will continue chasing down every credible tip and new piece of information.

Earlier this year, detectives recovered items of interest and potential evidence during an excavation at the Campbellsport residence where Bobby Jo was living when he disappeared.

Those items have been sent to a private laboratory for testing, and results are pending.

What they're saying:

"The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office is dedicated to uncovering the facts surrounding Bobby Jo’s disappearance and bringing closure to his family," said the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office. "As this remains an active and ongoing investigation, additional information will only be released at a time when it will not compromise case integrity."

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Have information?

What you can do:

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office said the investigation is ongoing and active, and additional details will only be released when it will not compromise the integrity of the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Tyler Tikkanen at 920-929-3384. To leave an anonymous tip, call 920-906-4777.