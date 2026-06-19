$120,000 Badger 5 jackpot ticket sold in Soldiers Grove

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The Brief A winning Badger 5 ticket was sold in Soldiers Grove for the Wednesday, June 17 drawing. The jackpot ticket was worth $120,000. It was sold at Campbell's One Stop, LLC.



A winning $120,000 Badger 5 jackpot ticket was sold in Soldiers Grove for the Wednesday, June 17 drawing. The winning numbers were 4-13-16-27-30.

Winning ticket sold

What we know:

The ticket was sold at Campbell's One Stop, LLC. Owner Krystal Campbell said the store has a great history of selling winning tickets, but noted, "It's been a while since we've had a big win."

From 2017 to 2019, Campbell's One Stop, LLC sold winning Lottery tickets of $150,000, $50,000, $45,000, and $10,000 (3X).

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Lottery info

By the numbers:

Wisconsin Lottery retailers who sell winning tickets worth more than $599 receive a 2% Retailer Performance Program Winning Ticket Incentive, up to $100,000.

Players have 180 days from the draw date to claim their winnings. Information on how to claim a prize is available on the Wisconsin Lottery website. Players can also see if their ticket is a winner by using the Lottery's mobile app, available on the App Store or Google Play.

Badger 5 is drawn daily after 9 p.m. The odds of winning the Badger 5 jackpot are 1:169,911. Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. to be included in that day's drawing.