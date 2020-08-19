11 charged with federal crimes, 28 firearms seized in Milwaukee as part of Operation Legend

Attorney General William P. Barr announced at a press conference on Wednesday, Aug. 19 updates on Operation Legend.

Since the operation’s launch, there have been more than 1,000 arrests, including defendants who have been charged in state and local courts. According to a press release, of those arrests, approximately 217 defendants have been charged with federal crimes. These numbers exclude Indianapolis, whose operation was just announced last Friday.

In addition, nearly 400 firearms have been seized by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

On Aug. 19 Attorney General William P. Barr announced that in Milwaukee, 11 defendants have been charged with federal crimes outlined below, with some defendants charged with multiple offenses. In addition, thus far, 28 firearms have been seized.

Eight defendants have been charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm;

Five defendants have been charged with possession with intent to distribute narcotics;

Four defendants have been charged with possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking;

Two defendants have been charged with making false statements to a licensed firearm dealer;

One defendant has been charged with possession of a firearm while being an unlawful user of narcotics;

One defendant has been charged with being a felon in possession of ammunition; and

One defendant has been charged with distribution of narcotics.

Kansas City, MO.

Forty-three defendants have been charged with federal crimes outlined below, with some defendants charged with multiple offenses. In addition to the federal charges, the operation has led to the arrests of 17 state defendants on homicide charges.

20 defendants have been charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm;

17 defendants have been charged with drug trafficking;

Four defendants have been charged with being a drug user in possession of a firearm;

Six defendants have been charged with being in possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking;

Four defendants have been charged with being in possession of a firearm in furtherance of violent crime;

One defendant has been charged with being a felon in possession of ammunition;

Three defendants have been charged with armed robbery;

One defendant has been charged with carjacking; and

One defendant has been charged with arson.

Chicago, Ill.

Sixty-one defendants have been charged with federal crimes outlined below, with some defendants charged with multiple offenses.

34 defendants have been charged with firearms-related offenses;

26 defendants have been charged with narcotics-related offenses;

One defendant has been charged with possession of machine gun;

One defendant has been charged with illegally dealing firearms without a license;

One defendant has been charged with the illegal sale of firearm to prohibited person; and

One defendant has been charged with bank fraud.

Albuquerque, NM.

Sixteen defendants have been charged with federal crimes outlined below, with some defendants charged with multiple offenses.

Six defendants have been charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances;

Four defendants have been charged with distribution of controlled substances;

Six defendants have been charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance;

Four defendants have been charged with being in possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking;

Eight defendants have been charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm;

One defendant has been charged with being in possession of a stolen firearm;

Two defendants have been charged with Hobbs Act violations; and

One defendant has been charged with carjacking.

Cleveland, OH.

Thirty-two defendants have been charged with federal crimes outlined below, with some defendants charged with multiple offenses. Two defendants remain fugitives.

22 defendants have been charged with federal drug trafficking charges;

Nine defendants have been charged with federal firearms violations; and

One defendant had been charged with carjacking.

Detroit, MI.

Twenty-two defendants have been charged with federal offenses outlined below, with some defendants charged with multiple offenses.

14 defendants have been charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm;

Two defendants have been charged with possession with the intent to distribute controlled substances;

Two defendants have been charged with possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking;

Three defendants have been charged with receipt of a firearm while under indictment;

Four defendants have been charged with making false statement to a licensed firearm dealer; and

Two defendants have been charged with carjacking.

St. Louis, MO.

Twenty-five defendants have been charged with federal crimes, with some defendants charged with multiple offenses.

One defendant has been charged with drug trafficking and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime following the USMS’s execution of a state arrest warrant;

One defendant has been charged with robbery of an item effecting interstate commerce and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence following an joint ATF, SLMPD-initiated undercover operation targeting a known shooter;

One defendant has been charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm following ATF’s execution of a federal search warrant directed towards the residence of a suspected murderer;

21 defendants have been charged with drug trafficking offenses; and

One defendant has been charged with being a drug user in possession of a firearm.

Memphis, Tenn.

Seven defendants have been charged with federal offenses, with some defendants charged with multiple offenses.