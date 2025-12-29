$100,000 winning lottery tickets sold in Appleton, Omro
MADISON, Wis. - The holiday season provided big gifts for a couple of Wisconsin Lottery players.
$100,000 winners
What we know:
A winning $100,000 Powerball ticket was sold at a Festival Foods in Appleton for the Dec. 27 drawing. The winning ticket included the $1 Power Play turning a $50,000 prize into a $100,000 win thanks to the 2X multiplier. The winning ticket matched four of five numbers (5-20-34-39-62) and the Powerball (1).
A day earlier, a winning $100,000 All or Nothing ticket was purchased at a Kwik Trip in Omro for the Dec. 26 midday drawing. The ticket matched 11/11 numbers. The winning numbers were (1-4-7-10-11-12-13-16-18-20-22).
For Powerball players, the $100,000 win in Appleton caps off a flurry of big wins throughout the month. In fact, 18 winning Wisconsin Powerball tickets of $50,000 or more were purchased in December.
What you can do:
Players have 180 days from the draw date to claim their winnings. Information on how to claim a prize is available at wilottery.com. Players can also see if their ticket is a winner by using the Lottery's mobile app, available at the App Store or Google Play.
All or Nothing is a Wisconsin-only Lotto game. The odds of winning the $100,000 top prize are 1:352,716. Tickets are $2 per drawing. Drawings are held seven days a week, twice daily. Tickets must be purchased before 1:30 p.m. for the midday drawing and before 9 p.m. for the evening drawing.
Powerball drawings are Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 9:59 p.m. Tickets must be purchased before 9:00 p.m. to be included in a drawing. Powerball tickets are $2 per play, with the option to buy the Power Play feature for an additional $1.
The odds to win a $50,000 prize are 1:913,130. With the $1 Power Play add-on option, the odds of a 2X multiplier being drawn on Saturday night were 1:1.8.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by Wisconsin Lottery.