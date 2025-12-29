$100,000 winning lottery tickets sold in Appleton, Omro

article

The Brief A Powerball ticket sold at Festival Foods won $100,000 in the Dec. 27 drawing after a Power Play doubled the initial prize. A Kwik Trip customer won $100,000 on Dec. 26 by matching all 11 numbers in the All or Nothing midday draw. Both winners have 180 days from their respective draw dates to claim their prizes via the Wisconsin Lottery.



The holiday season provided big gifts for a couple of Wisconsin Lottery players.

$100,000 winners

What we know:

A winning $100,000 Powerball ticket was sold at a Festival Foods in Appleton for the Dec. 27 drawing. The winning ticket included the $1 Power Play turning a $50,000 prize into a $100,000 win thanks to the 2X multiplier. The winning ticket matched four of five numbers (5-20-34-39-62) and the Powerball (1).

A day earlier, a winning $100,000 All or Nothing ticket was purchased at a Kwik Trip in Omro for the Dec. 26 midday drawing. The ticket matched 11/11 numbers. The winning numbers were (1-4-7-10-11-12-13-16-18-20-22).

For Powerball players, the $100,000 win in Appleton caps off a flurry of big wins throughout the month. In fact, 18 winning Wisconsin Powerball tickets of $50,000 or more were purchased in December.

What you can do:

Players have 180 days from the draw date to claim their winnings. Information on how to claim a prize is available at wilottery.com. Players can also see if their ticket is a winner by using the Lottery's mobile app, available at the App Store or Google Play.

All or Nothing is a Wisconsin-only Lotto game. The odds of winning the $100,000 top prize are 1:352,716. Tickets are $2 per drawing. Drawings are held seven days a week, twice daily. Tickets must be purchased before 1:30 p.m. for the midday drawing and before 9 p.m. for the evening drawing.

Powerball drawings are Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 9:59 p.m. Tickets must be purchased before 9:00 p.m. to be included in a drawing. Powerball tickets are $2 per play, with the option to buy the Power Play feature for an additional $1.

The odds to win a $50,000 prize are 1:913,130. With the $1 Power Play add-on option, the odds of a 2X multiplier being drawn on Saturday night were 1:1.8.